Guntur : Officials gearing up to check viral fevers

District Collector Vivek Yadav, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, MLA Madddali Giridhara Rao releasing gambusia fish into water at Nallacheruvu in Guntur on Monday
Highlights

Guntur : District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the district administration has taken all the steps to check spread of dengue, malaria and viral fevers.

As part of anti-dengue, malaria fevers, he along with GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, released gambusia fishes into water at Nallacheruvuhere on Monday.

He said, dengue fever cases were reported in Guntur city, Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli municipalities and added that anti-larva operations have already started.

He recalled that they have been observing every Friday as Dry Day and urged the people to wear full dress during the night and keep surroundings clean. He urged the people to take steps not to allow water stagnation on the roads and vacant places.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said the GMC has taken all the steps to check spread of fevers caused by mosquitoes. He further said that the GMC has taken steps to create awareness on seasonal fevers.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Yasmin and GMC officials were present.

