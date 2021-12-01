Guntur: Poster on plastic carry bag ban released

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation is imposing ban on sale and use of plastic carry bags to protect environment. As part of this programme, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and the GMC officials released posters not to use plastic, no bag no entry at the shops in Guntur city at a programme held at the GMC on Tuesday.

The aim of the printing the posters is to create awareness on harmful effect of the use of plastic carry bags in the backdrop of reckless use of plastic carry bags by people. They urged people to get a cloth bag, paper bag with them while coming to market or shop. They explained the ill-effects of using plastic carry bags and its impact on environment. The GMC officials warned that they will impose a penalty of Rs 50,000 for plastic carry bags manufacturers, Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 on traders for selling the plastic carry bags and use of plastic carry bags.

Similarly, the consumers would have to pay Rs 250 to Rs 500 penalty for using banned plastic carry bags. The GMC will impose the penalty as per the National Green Tribunal and Solid Waste Management Act and seeking support and cooperation of the people to impose ban on use of plastic carry bags.

GMC deputy commissioners D Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah and superintendent engineer D Srinivas were also present.