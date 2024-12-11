Guntur: Waste-to-energy plants to be set up

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana along with Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao, Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K Pattabhiram visited Jindal Waste to Energy plant set up at Kondaveedu of Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Tuesday. They examined waste management and waste to energy production processes.

During the visit, P Narayana said the government has decided to set up waste to energy plants between Nellore-Gudur and Kakinada-Rajahmundry. He said another waste to energy plant is planned to be set up between Kadapa-Kurnool and Anantapur. He said the Jindal Waste to Energy plant is getting waste from municipal corporations and six municipalities. He said every day the state is producing 6,890 tons of garbage and added that the Kondaveedu-Vizag waste to energy plant is using 2169 tons of waste per day. He said from waste, energy will be produced and ash bricks will be made.