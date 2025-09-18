Live
GVMC corporators visit Jaipur corporation
Visakhapatnam: As part of a study tour, a delegation of corporators from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) visited the Jaipur Corporation on Wednesday.
GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, along with the corporators visited Jaipur (the Red City) and studied various aspects including development initiatives, heritage conservation, solid and liquid waste management, and citizen-centric governance.
The team also examined smart city project plans, heritage building conservation, sustainable urban development and innovative methods being implemented in Jaipur corporation.
Jaipur Nagar Nigam Mayor Sonam Gurjar and Engineer Omen Garg explained city’s development progress.
Later, the GVMC Mayor along with GVMC officials, shared details about Visakhapatnam city development, ongoing projects, sanitation management, revenue sources and public governance.