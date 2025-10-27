GVMC focuses on non-functional streetlights

Visakhapatnam: Following repeated complaints about the non-functional streetlights in some of the colony lanes, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is working towards making them functional across the city.

During his recent surprise inspection at night, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg directed the engineering department officials to consider all necessary measures to ensure that streetlights across the city are made functional with immediate effect.

After inspecting areas such as beach road, coastal battery and Thotlakonda, the Commissioner, accompanied by Additional Commissioner SS Varma, chief engineer PVV Satyanarayana Raju, zonal commissioner Shivaprasad and superintending engineer Sampath Kumar, identified several non-functioning streetlights along the stretch. The Commissioner instructed the electrical engineering department to take immediate steps to restore all non-functional lights. Stating that a number of complaints have been received about non functional streetlights across the city, the Commissioner emphasised the need to pay special attention to make them functional.

Ketan Garg told the engineering officials to inspect major junctions, highways, beach road and residential colonies at frequent intervals to ensure proper functioning of streetlights. Further, to strengthen the monitoring mechanism, the Commissioner informed that 49 assistant engineers (Electrical) have been appointed on a working arrangement basis, with one AE in charge for every two wards. They will be responsible for the regular supervision and upkeep of streetlights