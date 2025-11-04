  • Menu
Harassment allegations rock SV University

Students protesting in SVU rector’s chamber on Monday. Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao and registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu are also seen.

  • Four girl students accuse Psychology prof, campus erupts in protest
  • Student unions storm rector’s chamber demanding action

Tirupati: Tension prevailed on Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus after four girl students from the Department of Psychology lodged a complaint with registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, alleging that Prof S Viswanatha Reddy had been harassing them and encouraging senior students to rag them.

According to reports, attempts were initially made to resolve the matter quietly by involving the wardens of the ladies’ hostel to mediate a compromise. However, when student organisations learned of the incident, they staged a protest in front of the Registrar’s office demanding immediate action.

Amid the unrest, Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao allegedly called the victims to his chamber on Monday and tried to persuade them to reconcile with the professor, which further enraged student groups. The protesters reportedly broke open the doors of the Rector’s chamber and confronted the officials. Following discussions with student leaders, the registrar and rector suspended the senior students involved and assured further action. The registrar also informed that vice-chancellor, currently in Delhi, had been apprised of the matter and agreed to set up an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations. Police were called to the spot as the protest intensified, resulting in minor injuries to several student leaders during scuffles. The protest was called off after the administration promised to suspend Prof Viswanatha Reddy once the vice-chancellor returns on Wednesday.

Leaders from SFI, AISF, NSUI, NLSA, GNS, and JBSF took part in the agitation.

