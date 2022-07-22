Harinama Sankeerthana again in Tirumala from Aug 1

Tirupati: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the conduct of Harinama Sankeerthanam round the clock in Tirumala from August 1.

The devotional keerthanas rendering programme was suspended nearly 30 months ago due to Covid pandemic.

After the TTD agreed to continue Harinama Sankeerthana, 12 Bhajana groups consisting of about 180 to 200 performers will be given an opportunity daily to perform various forms of Bhajans at the Harinama Sankeerthana venue in Tirumala.

There are about 7,000 Bhajan troupes which are registered with the TTD from various states, including AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. A total number of 1.3 lakh members will attend the Sankeerthana this year.

The TTD will provide free transport, food and accommodation in Tirumala for the Bhajan troupes invited to perform in the Hill Shrine, according to TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Veerabramham and Dharma Prachara Parishad (DPP) Secretary Vijaya Sarathi.

They said the members of the Bhajan troupes should not bring Vadya Parikarams (Musical instruments) along with them as they will be provided by the TTD.