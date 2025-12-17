HC calls for tech-driven reforms in Tirumala Parakamani

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday underscored the need to modernise the process of counting offerings at the Tirumala Sri Vari Parakamani (treasury), suggesting that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) substantially reduce human intervention and adopt machine-based and artificial intelligence-driven systems.

Hearing the Parakamani theft case, the High Court observed that incidents involving the alleged theft of offerings at Tirumala cannot be treated as ordinary offences. The court noted that the funds deposited in the Parakamani represent the faith and devotion of millions of devotees across the world, and any misappropriation of such offerings directly hurts religious sentiments.

During the course of arguments advanced by counsel from both sides, the court remarked that continuing with traditional, manual methods of counting offerings despite repeated theft allegations was neither prudent nor acceptable.

It emphasised that modern technology must be leveraged to ensure transparency, accountability and security in the handling of temple funds.

The High Court also expressed concern over the practice of subjecting volunteers and personnel involved in the counting process to searches that resemble criminal scrutiny. It observed that individuals who come forward with a spirit of service should not be treated with suspicion or humiliation.

Such measures, the court said, undermine the dignity of devotees and erode trust in temple administration.

Further, the court made it clear that outsourcing employees should not be entrusted with the sensitive task of counting offerings. It advised the TTD to reconsider its existing procedures and evolve a foolproof mechanism that minimises human handling and the scope for irregularities.

The bench directed the counsel appearing for the TTD and other parties to place before the court concrete proposals and expert-backed suggestions on modernising the Parakamani counting system. The court indicated that it expects a comprehensive approach that balances technological efficiency with the sanctity of religious practices.

The matter was posted for further hearing, with the High Court signalling that systemic reforms, rather than ad hoc measures, were necessary to safeguard the integrity of Tirumala’s treasury.