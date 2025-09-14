HC judge inspects sites for district court in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: Justice Ramakrishna Prasad of the Andhra Pradesh High Court visited Prasanthi Nilayam’s Shanthi Bhavan in Puttaparthi on Saturday.

He was warmly received by Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Suvarna, Hindupur Senior Civil Judge Shailaja, and Puttaparthi Junior Civil Judge Syed Mujeeb. Later, Justice Prasad inspected proposed sites for the establishment of a district court at Kappalabanda fields. He examined two different locations and stated that the court would be set up at the site offering better facilities and infrastructure.

The establishment of a district court in Puttaparthi is expected to provide easier access to justice for people across Sri Sathya Sai district, reducing the need for long travel to distant courts. Officials accompanying the judge noted that the move reflects a major step in strengthening the judicial infrastructure of the region.

Following the inspection, Justice Prasad returned to Shanthi Bhavan at Prasanthi Nilayam. Officials said he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Maha Samadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba later in the evening.

The visit of the High Court Judge was marked by a cordial reception and is seen as a significant development toward enhancing judicial services in the newly formed district.