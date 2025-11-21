Health camp held at old age home

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): A special medical health camp was conducted on Thursday for the residents of Rural Tribal Development Society Old-Age Home located on Hosur Road in Pattikonda town. Specialist doctors from multiple departments offered comprehensive medical examinations to the inmates.

Dr Maheshwara Prasad, State Coordinator of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases Control, said that as people age, emotional support becomes essential for their well-being. He stated that senior citizens remain happy and mentally stable when they are treated with affection and care by their family members. He noted that common health issues among the elderly include hearing loss, vision-related problems, joint pains, diabetes, cardiac ailments, memory loss, dental issues, mental health concerns, constipation, urinary problems, and indigestion. Regular medical consultation can help address these issues effectively, he added.

Psychiatrist Dr Chaitanya conducted an awareness session on mental health challenges commonly faced by the elderly and advised them to seek timely support. During the camp, 25 elderly residents underwent specialist check-ups along with breast, oral, and cervical cancer screening tests. Required medical procedures were carried out and free medicines were distributed to the beneficiaries.