Heavy bandobust in Amaravati

Guntur: With the Opposition Telugu Desam Party and other organisations firmly deciding to lay siege to State Assembly on January 20, huge contingent of police were deployed at Mandadam, Thullur and other villages in Amaravati on Sunday. The police are determined to foil the attempt of the TDP to lay siege to the Assembly.



The TDP has given a call to the party cadre and farmers to lay siege on the first day of the three-day Assembly session begin on Monday. The TDP and thousands of farmers are opposing the shifting of capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

The Guntur district police department has already served notices under Section-149 to scores of TDP leaders. The officials on Sunday issued notices under Section-149 of IPC to 350 leaders in the Guntur Urban Police District and took the signatures of the leaders.

They are likely to place important leaders under house arrest on the wee hours of Monday to prevent untoward incidents on the occasion of three-day Assembly sessions. Guntur rural police officials have already issued notices to the all the important leaders participating in the agitation against the shifting of State capital on Saturday.

Police forces have reached Mandadam, Velagapudi, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli. They have set up check-posts. Police teams with body worn cameras swung into action. The Intelligence wing, dog squad and bomb disposable squads were dispatched to the sensitive villages.

The police have also stepped up vigilance on the movements of the anti-social elements. South Coastal Zone Guntur Zone IGP Vineet Brijlal conducted a review a meeting and provided suggestions and instructions to the police officials. Guntur rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday and issued necessary instructions to the police personnel.

Vineet Brijlal made it clear that there is no permission for laying siege to the Assembly. The police department has already imposed orders under Section-30 of the Police Act and Section -144 of the IPC in view of the Assembly special session.

He warned that the police will book cases and take stern action against those who violate the orders. He said protests and rallies will create disturbance to common man and appealed to the people to desist from it.