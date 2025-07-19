Heavy rainfall expected across AP over next 48 hrs

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is bracing up for heavy rainfall over the next two days, according to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Jain has urged the public to remain vigilant, while cautioning about the possibility of hoardings collapsing and trees falling due to anticipated gales.

As per the latest weather forecast, several districts are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. These include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, NTR District, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Satya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. This being so, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, Konaseema, and both Godavari districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts are specifically forecast to receive heavy rains.

In the past 24 hours, at 67.7 mm, Mummidivaram in Konaseema district recorded the highest rainfall on Friday.