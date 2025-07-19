Live
- Vizag is all set to be developed as IT, education, financial and tourism hub
- ‘Naidu guiding State on path of development’
- Archer Surekha feted
- Smuggler held, 3 red sanders logs seized
- Union Minister vows all support to ADP districts
- TDP is always committed to irrigating Seema, asserts minister
- Focus on getting more funds, CM to party MPs
- All poll promises will be met: Narayana
- CM’s Tirupati visit today to blend governance with spirituality
- RTI Act a weapon for Adivasi women
Heavy rainfall expected across AP over next 48 hrs
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is bracing up for heavy rainfall over the next two days, according to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the AP State...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is bracing up for heavy rainfall over the next two days, according to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Jain has urged the public to remain vigilant, while cautioning about the possibility of hoardings collapsing and trees falling due to anticipated gales.
As per the latest weather forecast, several districts are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. These include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, NTR District, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Satya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. This being so, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, Konaseema, and both Godavari districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall.
Looking ahead to Sunday, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts are specifically forecast to receive heavy rains.
In the past 24 hours, at 67.7 mm, Mummidivaram in Konaseema district recorded the highest rainfall on Friday.