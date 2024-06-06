Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Nandyal District

The Nandyala district is currently facing severe flooding due to heavy rains in the region. Streams and bends are overflowing, with the Kundu river in Miduthur Mandal 49 Bannur overflowing and causing vehicles to come to a standstill. The situation has led to significant difficulties for the residents of the area.

In addition, heavy rain in Midtur at midnight has led to the Kakileru river near SC Colony flowing fiercely. A car attempting to cross the stream overturned, but fortunately, the two people inside the car were able to escape unharmed. The police have been called in to rescue the car using tractors.

The Banaganapalle constituency has also been affected by the heavy rain, with the Paleru river overflowing at Sanjamala. An RTC bus from the Koilakuntla depot was stuck in flood water early in the morning, but all passengers were able to safely exit the bus.

The local authorities are currently working to address the flooding situation and ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas. More updates on the situation are expected as the rain continues.