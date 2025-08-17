Heavy rains forecast for three days in AP

Vijayawada: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 18. The existing low-pressure area over south Odisha & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, which lay over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood on Saturday, is tilting southwestwards. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually.

This being so, the Meteorological Centre at Amaravati issued a weather forecast for six days starting August 17.

August 17: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is likely over NCAP& Yanam. Heavy rain at isolated places likely over SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema.

August 18: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP& Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema.

August 19: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP& Yanam. Heavy rain at isolated places likely over SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightening likely over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema.

August 20: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema.