Heavy rains lash Kurnool, Nandyal districts

Kurnool/Nandyal: Heavy rains lashed Kurnool and Nandyal districts in the early hours of Sunday. With the heavy downpour, which lasted for three to four hours, the lakes, ponds, streams and rivers are brimming with floodwaters. The streams, Kaipa Vagu, Yerra Vagu flowing in between Vallampadu, Nalla Vagu, Chinna Kopparla and Pedda Kopparla villages in Koilakuntla mandal of Nandyal district, were flowing above the danger mark levels affecting the transportation between these villages.



Koilakuntla Tahsildar Pushpa Kumar and Revenue police station Sub Inspector Kalpana have alerted the villagers not to cross the streams till receding of water. In a similar manner, Chagalamarri in Allagadda mandal, has also received huge rainfall. The crops were all submerged in the floodwaters. The Kundu River was also flowing above the danger mark. The farmers in the mandal have urged the government to compensate the loss.

In a similar manner, the rains also lashed several mandals in Kurnool district. Fortunately, no human, livestock or property loss was reported from elsewhere in both districts. The people, who were vexed with the prevailing heat wave, have got a respite from the sudden downpour. At several areas, the farmers are expressing their happiness for receiving the rains. The crops which are on the verge of withering can now withstand the situation, stated a source.