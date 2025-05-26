Heavy summer rush at Tirumala

Tirumala: Tirumala has experienced a significant surge in pilgrim numbers over the past week. In response, the TTD has implemented extensive arrangements for Annaprasadam and drinking water for devotees waiting in Vaikuntham compartments, NG sheds, and external queue lines. Srivari Seva volunteers have been instrumental in providing these services.

Throughout May, Annaprasadam wing has served over 51 lakh devotees across all its centers, compartments, and outside lines. This includes 20 lakh servings each of snacks and beverages in external queue lines and NG Sheds.

Particularly since May 17, daily distributions have averaged over 90,000 servings of snacks and beverages and 2.5 lakh servings of Annaprasadam in NG sheds and outside lines. On May 24 alone, 93,950 devotees received Annaprasadam in MTVAC, 2.72 lakh servings were provided in outside lines and Vaikuntham, and 1.17 lakh beverages were distributed.

The Health Wing is ensuring a continuous supply of water and maintaining cleanliness across the premises. All 2,150 sanitary workers, supervisors, health maistries, and inspectors are diligently carrying out their duties.

Approximately 3,000 Srivari Sevaks are working around the clock, offering services in various areas including Annaprasadam, Health, Vaikuntham, Laddu and coconut stalls, and within the temple. Notably, around 800 Sevaks are exclusively dedicated to providing Annaprasadam, milk, and water to devotees in Vaikuntham, NG Sheds, and external lines.

The Vigilance and Security wing, in collaboration with the TTD Temple Wing, has efficiently managed queue lines, facilitating darshan for a record number of devotees. In the last three days, around 2.4 lakh devotees had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, with 90,211 pilgrims on Saturday alone.