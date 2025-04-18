Helmet awareness rally held

Kurnool: District SP Vikrant Patil flagged off helmet awareness rally and inaugurated deployment of advanced traffic regulation equipment at Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool on Thursday. The initiative, organised under the supervision of Kurnool Traffic Police, aims to enhance road safety and traffic discipline in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vikrant Patil emphasised the importance of public cooperation in following traffic rules. “If everyone wears a helmet while driving, road accidents can be reduced by up to 60 percent,” he stated. He highlighted that strict measures are being implemented to streamline traffic management and ensure road safety and appealed to public to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and support the efforts of the police department.

Thanking socially responsible donors, who contributed advanced traffic barricades, the SP detailed that Kurnool Medicare Hospital donated 35 barricades, Myper Pharmacy College contributed 10, and Canara Bank handed over 5, bringing the total to 50 modern barricades.

As part of the awareness campaign, 40 large traffic safety stickers with safety messages will be displayed at schools, colleges, bus stations, hospitals, and other public places.

The SP reiterated the importance of not using wrong routes and avoiding encroachments on footpaths. He stressed the need for civic responsibility in ensuring traffic safety.