Help in comprehensive development of Nellore dist

Nellore: The District Development Coordination and Monitor-ing Committee (DDCMC) meeting headed by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has stressed the need for officials to ensure comprehensive development of the dis-trict.

The meeting also has decided to make available every government scheme in rural areas in the interest of uplift-ing the living standards of all sections living in the villag-es.

Speaking on the occasion, Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has said that both Central and State governments were sanctioning several welfare schemes and initiating devel-opmental projects with the aim of ensuring development of the rural areas.

The MP pointed out that development of villages will not be possible unless officials work with commitment despite government spending crores of rupees for the purpose.

He said that as an MP, it is his responsibility to get funds sanctioned for the development of the district.

He said that the progress of the district is only possible when the politicians and officials work in coordination.

He said that the Central government was implementing as many as 67 welfare schemes. He said he would make ef-forts to see that the Nellore district derives benefit from the schemes to achieve development.

To ensure development of Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies, the MP pointed out that the Centre has deployed on Union Minister for 10 LS constituencies.

Stating that there will no shortage of funds, Vemireddy urged officials to implement the welfare schemes effec-tively. He sought the cooperation of officials for com-prehsensive development of the district.

MLAs D Krishnareddy (Kavali), Kakarla Suresh (Udayagi-ri), MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and others were present.