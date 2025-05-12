Honest youth returns bag with gold left behind by contractor in Chittoor

Chittoor: An honest youth in Chittoor returned a bag containing gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees that was accidentally left behind by a contractor. Around 10 am on Saturday, Yoganandam, a contractor from GD Nellore mandal, visited ‘Jyothi Traders,’ a rice shop near Chinna Vishnu Bhavan in Chittoor town. After purchasing two bags of rice, he loaded them into his car but inadvertently left behind a bag on the roadside. Unaware of the lapse, he drove off to Bengaluru.

The forgotten bag contained approximately 240 grams of gold jewellery. Upon reaching home and realising the bag was missing, Yoganandam rushed back to Chittoor on Sunday and lodged a complaint at the Chittoor Two Town Police Station.

Responding swiftly, Two Town Inspector Nettikantayya, One Town Inspector Maheswar, and crime division staff began investigating the matter. During the search, they discovered that a young man named Vinayak, who runs a small shop nearby, had found the bag and kept it safely.

Exemplifying honesty, Vinayak voluntarily handed over the bag to the police. Upon inspection, the bag was found intact with all the gold ornaments inside. The police then called Yoganandam to the station, verified his claim, and returned the valuables.

Moved by Vinayak’s integrity, Yoganandam expressed his gratitude and rewarded him with Rs.5,000 in cash as a token of appreciation. Chittoor District SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, and Chittoor Sub-Division DSP T Sainath also commended Vinayak’s exemplary honesty, praising his act as a model for the community.