Host of events mark ‘World Mental Health Day’ at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Marking ‘World Mental Health Day’, a month-long mental health awareness programme was held in Visakhapatnam.

Organised by Department of Applied Psychology, GITAM, the drive focused on various events and workshops to spread awareness about mental health, need to de-stress, educate people on how small things matter and aid in improving their overall mental health.

Starting from October 1 with 'International Day for Older Persons', GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHSS) Director Dr Sushma Raj and head of department, Applied Psychology Dr Nidhi Mishra along with guests K Mangapathi, PK Jose, K Nagaratnam and Mrinal Lankapalli from HelpAge India, launched the programme at VDC Boot Camp at the campus.

A month-long handmade posters exhibition on various mental health issues and psychological disorders was held in the premises of GSHSS till Friday. The exhibition was followed by student-led events. As many as 22 events were held, involving students.