House sites to every eligible poor soon, says MLA Vemireddy
Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has directed the officials to endure for providing house sites to the eligible poor in Kovur...
Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has directed the officials to endure for providing house sites to the eligible poor in Kovur constituency. She conducted meeting with housing officials at her residence in the city here on Friday.
Speaking the occasion, the MLA said that there are 1,600 people who has applied for house sites in the constituency. She pointed out that even after 10 months there was no proper response from the housing department as they least bothered over the issue.
She directed them to identify empty places in Jagananna Layout and provide them to the eligible poor. She said that in case the empty places are not available in Jagananna colonies, immediately conduct land acquisition wherever government lands are available in the villages.
The latter stressed on the need of coordination between revenue and housing department to take up the land acquisition process.
She said that if it’s necessary, she will take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
MLA Prashanthi said that after providing house sites to the beneficiaries, she will initiate steps for constructing the houses under Prime Minister Avas Yojana- 2(PMAY-) scheme. Housing department PD Venugopal, EE Venkatwswarlu MROs were present.