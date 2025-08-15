HSL delivers ICGS Sarang after complex life extension refit

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited successfully delivered the 27-year-old vintage vessel ICGS Sarang on August 14 (Thursday) after completing a complex life extension refit three days ahead of schedule.

The vessel was docked at HSL on April 19. During execution, an unexpectedly large volume of additional work, about 35 percent more than the original scope, emerged, along with the need to source numerous additional spares.

Ensuring strict adherence to timelines, the tasks were undertaken on a war footing in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and with the business partners Asha Engineering Works.

Key works included replacing stern tube and ‘A’ bracket bearings, renewing shaft tunnel hull boss plates without propeller shaft removal, and installing nine new pumps with successful trials. Routines covered machinery, AC and refrigeration, fire-fighting, and fuel systems along with renewing 12 tonnes of steel, overhauling 140 motors, 300 valves, 46 pumps and replacing 3-km of pipelines.

Delivering ahead of schedule showcases HSL’s prowess in complex refits, powered by skilled manpower, efficient project management and seamless coordination with ICG and business partners.