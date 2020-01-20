I Fully support the proposal of three capitals: Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao

Despite, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's strict orders to oppose the decentralisation and CRDA amendment bill in the state assembly, Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao has supported the bill. He asserted that the idea of dividing the capital into three regions would help the state develop at all corners.

Speaking at a special session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, Rapaka has said that the development is concentrated at Hyderabad in the united Andhra Pradesh state leaving all backward areas undeveloped. With the Administrative capital at Visakhapatnam and Judicial capital at Kurnool would help the people of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra people from migrating to other regions. He advised the opposition parties also to support the proposal of three capitals.

He lauded the Jagan's government for implementing welfare schemes and providing 4.50 lakh jobs to the state's unemployed youth in short period after coming to power. He said that everyone in the state-supported the three capitals proposal and there is no need for a referendum. Rapaka fully supported the three capitals bill on his behalf and Jana Sena Party.

It remains to be seen how the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would react on MLA's act. Will he take action against Rapaka for crossing the party line.