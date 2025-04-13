IG Ashok Kumar clears air on pastor Praveen’s death

Rajamahendravaram: Eluru Range Inspector General GVG Ashok Kumar has officially confirmed that the death of renowned Christian preacher Pastor Praveen Pagadala (46) was the result of a tragic road accident, with no evidence pointing to foul play.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, the IG shared detailed findings from the investigation, clarifying several speculations that had surfaced in the aftermath of the incident.

According to the IG, Praveen had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, as confirmed by the post-mortem report. Repeated consumption of alcohol, careless driving without a headlight at night, and relying solely on his bike’s signal light contributed to the mishap. He reportedly lost control near the Nayara petrol station on NH-16 and accidentally fell into the roadside rainwater drain along with his Bullet motorcycle, leading to fatal injuries.

The IG clarified that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. Investigation findings indicate that Praveen was travelling at around 70 km/h when the bike skidded. All injuries sustained were consistent with road accidents, he added.

Police received information about the incident on March 24, when Pastor Praveen was found lying beside the highway between Konthamuru and Diwancheruvu near a petrol station. Upon examination by medical personnel, he was declared dead. His body was shifted for post-mortem, and his family was informed.

Following initial doubts raised by members of the Christian community, a suspicious death case was registered based on a complaint filed by Praveen’s brother-in-law. In response, the police conducted a meticulous investigation, collecting CCTV footage along the route from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry and sending it for forensic analysis in Hyderabad.

The probe revealed that Praveen had planned to leave his Bullet bike in Rajahmundry and had started from Hyderabad. Along the way, he purchased alcohol at 3 points, including Nagole and Kodada. He reportedly lost control and fell off the bike multiple times, including near Jaggayyapeta and Keesarapalle. CCTV footage showed that at 4:51 PM, he refueled at a petrol station in Gollapudi, and at 5:15 pm, he again fell off his bike near Ramavarappadu, where traffic police were alerted. Later, at 10:10 pm, he was seen near a wine shop in Eluru and paid via phone. By 11:31 pm, he reached Kovvur toll plaza, and at 11:42 PM, he fell near the Nayara petrol station in Konthamuru, where the fatal incident occurred.

The Central Forensic Lab closely analysed CCTV footage, and the transport department confirmed that the Bullet bike was in 4th gear at the time of the accident, ruling out a collision with any other vehicle.

Responding to community concerns, the post-mortem process was video recorded. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of District SP D. Narasimha Kishore, including two DSPs, two CIs, and six SIs, working through five dedicated teams. Over 400 CCTV cameras were reviewed, covering eight toll plazas and multiple locations, tracking Praveen’s journey. Investigators also addressed some Christian leaders’ suspicion that the body may have been moved and dumped at the accident site. CC TV footage of the petrol station from the evening of March 24 to the afternoon of March 25 was thoroughly analyzed to eliminate such theories.

The IG also revealed that Praveen had recently purchased a 510-square-yard plot in Namavaram, Rajahmundry, intending to build a Bible college. He had taken a flat for rent in the Lalacheruvu area to stay in the area during the construction phase.

With these comprehensive findings, officials have concluded that Pastor Praveen Pagadala’s death was a tragic accident.

SP D Narasimha Kishore, Addl SP NBM Murali Krishna, DSP Devakumar and others were present.