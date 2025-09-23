IGNCA, NSU host art workshop on ‘Vision of Viksit Bharat – Seva Parv 2025’

Tirupati: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Regional Centre, Tirupati, and National Sanskrit University (NSU), together organised an art workshop on theme ‘Vision of Viksit Bharat – Seva Parv 2025’ at NSU campus on Monday.

The workshop aimed to inspire creative expression and patriotic values through art, fostering the spirit of seva (service) while envisioning a developed India (Viksit Bharat). The event drew participation from students, professional artists, and art enthusiasts, making it a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri awardee Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao highlighted the crucial role of arts in nation-building and cultural preservation. He commended the workshop for channelling creativity towards the cause of a stronger and more developed India.

Entrepreneur Pulavarthi Sudha Reddy described art as a symbol of India’s way of life and heritage. Referring to the famous Kalamkari art of Srikalahasti, she stressed the need to sustain and promote traditional art forms through such initiatives.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said that the university has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IGNCA and will continue to strengthen efforts in promoting Sanskrit language, culture, and arts in line with the vision of Vikasit Bharat.

The event was organised under the auspices of Dr KTV Raghavan, Director of IGNCA Tirupati Regional Centre, with coordination by Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath, Convener of the National Sanskrit University Vagvardhini Parishad.

Over 500 participants from 30 schools, 10 colleges and nearly 50 professional artists showcased their creativity through paintings and other art forms, reflecting the themes of national service, cultural pride, and a developed India. Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, Academic Dean Prof Rajanikanth Sukla and others participated.