IIMC student Asmita selected to visit France

Dhenkanal: Journalism student Asmita Adhikari of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here has been selected to be a part of the official delegation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to visit Cannes, France to attend ‘MIPCOM’ scheduled to be held from October 13 to 16.

She will be part of the official delegation from India to attend the programme under WAVES Bazaar Global Outreach programme. Presently, Asmita is pursuing her PG Diploma in English journalism at IIMC, Dhenkanal . She belongs to Srirampur in West Bengal .

Asmita said she was selected on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks. “I was overwhelmed when I received the news and got the letter from the ministry. This is a rare opportunity. Getting admission in IIMC-Dhenkanal is a blessing in disguise. I find people of Dhenkanal friendly and cooperative. Journalism has given many an opportunity to begin my career. My parents are happy. I thank IIMC management and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for selecting me.”

Teachers and studentsof IIMC-Dhenkanal have congratulated her on being selected to visit France. Asmita is also a dancer and an artist.