Illegal Activities: Differences among TDP leaders prevent officials from taking action

Srikakulam: Differences among TDP leaders in the district are creating piquant situation for officials, as a result of which they are unable to take action to prevent illegal sand mining, liquor belt shops and rampant gambling.

Rifts have reached a peak stage between the sole minister of the district and an MLA belonging to a major community due to which officials are facing difficult situation in dealing with the matters and to take action against illegal activities.

Another MLA from the major community who was elected thrice consecutively is following the footsteps of the minister and got elevation. Due to the attitude of the single MLA each and every issue became complicated.

Even top district officials are not interested to intervene in the matters of the major community MLA. In the wake of this kind of situation, sand mafia is making most of this by shifting the sand round the clock violating rules and regulations.

Fearing the MLA and high handedness, officials are unable to initiate stern steps to prevent illegal sand mining and shifting from various ramps in the Nagavali river.

Regarding liquor belt shops, the same situation is prevailing in a number of villages across the district. Particularly in the MLA’s segment, officials have turned a blind eye to belt shop organisers. In case of rampant gambling also, officials concerned have failed to take strict action on the culprits as they took shelter from a leader by accusing another leader which is causing trouble to officials.