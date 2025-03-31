Illegal quartz mining: Police issue notices to Kakani

Nellore: Five days after registering a case against YSR Congress Psrty district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, police served notices to him on Sunday.

A five-member team headed by Podalakuru Circle Inspector A Sivaramakrishna Reddy reached Kakani’s house located at Dycas Road in the city and pasted the notice to the wall at his house following unavailability of the inmates for the last couple of days.

After the efforts made by police to contact Govardhan Reddy and his personal assistant through mobile phone ended in vain, police pasted the notice to the wall of the house.

In the notice, police specified that Kakani should attend the inquiry at Nellore city DSP office by 11 am on Monday.

It may be recalled that on March 25, 2025, a case was registered against the YSRCP district president for his alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of quartz from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village of Podalakur mandal.

He was named as accused No.4 in the case under multiple sections of law, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 447 (criminal trespass). 427 (mischief causing damage), 220 (malicious confinement), 504 (intentional insult) and 129 (negligent conduct) of Bharatheeya Nyaya Samhitha (BNS) and provisions of Explosive Substance Act.

It is learnt that police registered case against the former minister on receiving a written statement from two of his followers