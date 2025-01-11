Illegal sand mining intensifies along Tungabhadra river

Kurnool: The ‘free sand policy’, introduced by the government to support construction sector, has inadvertently benefited illegal miners. The district administration has issued permits in 172 locations for sand excavation from streams and rivulets for local needs. However, some individuals exploit this under the guise of ‘local use’, digging sand and selling it in urban areas.

The government granted permits for sand excavation in locations like K Singavaram, Eerladinne, Paladoddi, Mudumala, and Kothakota villages along Tungabhadra river. Official excavation should follow the de-silting method (within the riverbed). However, due to reduced water levels, boats cannot reach excavation sites, and operations have been suspended since late last month.

Due to halted official operations in designated sand reaches, illegal sand mining has escalated across 137 villages along Tungabhadra river. Experts warn that discriminate sand excavation poses severe environmental risks for the future.

This pause in official sand mining has paved way for illegal operators. Although permits exist for four reaches in Kowthalam, sand is being transported illegally without official oversight.

More than 200 tractors have been transporting sand daily from Panchalingala and Munagalapadu villages with large-scale excavations occurring dangerously deep within the river. Sand is then transported to cities and sold at rates of up to Rs 3,000 per tractor. Some real estate developers are stock piling sand from this area for their ventures. It is estimated that illegal sand trade worth Rs 7 to Rs 8 lakh occurs daily in Munagalapadu alone.

The government allows free sand excavation for household needs from streams, rivulets, and rivers through registration on the AP Sand Portal. Panchayat secretaries, village revenue officers (VROs), and officials at the tahsildar, MPDO, and Sub Inspector levels are supposed to monitor transport beyond villages.

Despite these rules, sand is being illegally excavated and sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per tractor. This open smuggling continues unchecked, with officials across various departments, including revenue, mines, and police, showing little intervention.

An official source has stated that sand excavation should be conducted only for local needs in rivers, streams, and rivulets. Unregulated mining will deplete groundwater and create a scarcity of sand for future needs. Strict action would be initiated against illegal sand transporters, the source stated.