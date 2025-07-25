im is to transform Tirupati into a clean, healthy city: Commissioner

Tirupati: Making the pilgrim city Tirupati most clean and healthy is our aim, said Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.

Towards reaching the goal, she said the corporation entered into an agreement with AGS (Academy of Gandhian Studies), a city-based NGO for better waste management through segregation of waste at source.

ITC (Indian Tobacco Company), a leading company, will support the AGS in the project i. e best waste management under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Accordingly, the Commissioner said the AGS will take up the grassroot level awareness programme for segregation of waste at source i. e from every household in the city.

Apart from segregation of waste, the AGS will also take up creating awareness on effective recycling of waste and also preparation of home compost.

Despite the corporation‘s best efforts which has been implementing door-to-door collection of waste, the segregation of waste is not followed effectively. Hence the corporation roped in NGO AGS for creating awareness on segregation of waste to achieve 100% waste segregation.

AGS Executive Director Gopala Krishna Murthy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah and AGS coordinator Kumari were present.