IMA inks pact with Ipseity Research Centre

Guntur: Chronic urinary tract diseases, particularly long-term urinary infections, have become a major health concern for many people in terms of public health protection, said IMA state president Dr Garlapati Nandakishore.

He noted that the treatments currently being provided by doctors and many antibiotics are failing to completely eliminate the infections, leading to an increasing number of patients frequently suffering from urinary tract infections.

The IMA AP branch has entered into a research partnership with the Ipseity Research Centre, a US-based organisation.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Nandakishore stated that the agreement was formalised on Monday with both parties signing the memorandum at the GMA Hall here.

CEO of Ipseity Research Centre, Dr Sandeep Nadendla, stated that as a native of Andhra Pradesh, his goal is to bring advanced medical diagnostics and research closer to the people of his home state. Chairman of the State IMA AMR Committee, Dr PS Sharma, IMA state joint secretary Dr T Seva Kumar, IMA Guntur branch president Dr Yarlagadda Subbarao, its secretary Dr B Saikrishna were present.