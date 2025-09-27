Immediate funds sought for drainage works

Anantapur/Amaravati: AnantapurMLA Daggupati Prasad once again raised the long-pending issue of underground drainage in the city during the Assembly session on Friday. Highlighting the growing civic challenges, he stressed that an underground drainage system has become essential to address the needs of the rapidly expanding population.

Prasad pointed out that Anantapur currently comprises 50 municipal divisions and four panchayats, with the city’s population surpassing five lakh.

With this rise, the drainage system has become increasingly inadequate, creating major inconvenience to residents. He reminded the House that the promise to resolve this issue was made ahead of the 2024 elections.

The MLA said he had already represented the matter to Municipal Administration Minister Narayana on October 17 last year, and later to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on December 30, presenting detailed petitions on the city’s drainage crisis.

He further informed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) had already been prepared and submitted for approval.

Urging immediate action, Prasad appealed to the Chief Minister and the Municipal Administration Minister to sanction the DPR without delay and commence the underground drainage works at the earliest. He emphasized that only a permanent drainage solution can keep pace with Anantapur’s rapid urbanization and safeguard public health.