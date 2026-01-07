Improve Swachh Survekshan-2025 rankings: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed officials to ensure that all six municipalities in the district achieve improved rankings in Swachh Survekshan–2025 by focusing on systematic planning and effective implementation of sanitation measures. Chairing a review meeting with Municipal Commissioners at the Collectorate Video Conference Hall on Tuesday, the Collector stressed the need to create a clean, healthy environment that enables citizens to lead a pleasant life while breathing clean air.

The Collector instructed officials to deliver top performance across 10 key parameters prescribed under Swachh Survekshan. These include visible cleanliness in public places such as roads, markets, bus stands and government offices; segregation, collection and scientific transportation of wet and dry waste; efficient solid waste management through proper operation of processing units; universal access to toilets; grey water management to prevent stagnation; mechanised desludging services; extensive public awareness programmes on cleanliness; strengthening of municipal systems and institutional standards; complete welfare and safety of sanitation workers; and prompt redressal of citizen feedback and grievances related to municipal services.

Emphasising that public feedback plays a crucial role in Swachh Survekshan rankings, the Collector called for continuous monitoring to ensure quality municipal services. She also directed officials to make advance arrangements to prevent drinking water scarcity during the upcoming summer season. Highlighting the importance of sustainability, she asked Municipal Commissioners to focus on the concept of circular economy and to create wide public awareness on the PM Surya Ghar scheme to promote the use of solar energy.

Additionally, the Collector instructed officials to enhance livelihood opportunities for women through MEPMA programmes, noting that the district currently stands second in performance and has scope to achieve even better results. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioners of Nandyal, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Bethamcherla, Allagadda and Atmakur, along with MEPMA PD Venkata Dasu, Pollution Control Board officials and other department representatives.