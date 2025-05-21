Indoor sports complex to be completed soon

Rajamahendravaram: A state-of-the-art multi-sports indoor complex will soon be made available to the public, informed Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg.

On Tuesday, he inspected the ongoing works at the complex located in Narayanapuram, which were initiated in connection with the Godavari Pushkaralu development works. Accompanied by engineering officials, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of the works and examined the sports equipment being installed.

Speaking to the media, Ketan Garg said that the indoor sports complex is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 4.30 crore and will be equipped with all modern facilities. The complex will include facilities for shooting, snooker (billiards), table tennis, chess, carroms, and also a gym with the latest fitness equipment.

He stated that the new multi-sports complex will significantly help in grooming talented sportspersons in the city and contribute to creating a sports-friendly atmosphere in Rajamahendravaram. He instructed the officials to complete the remaining work within five days.

SE Koteshwara Rao, EE Rita, and other staff members accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.