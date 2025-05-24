Initiate steps to prevent illegal constructions: Y.O. Nandan

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y.O Nandan has directed the officials to prevent illegal constructions in the city. The Commissioner has also urged the officials to file a charge sheet against the owners who were responsible for the construction of houses.

As part of his daily visit the Commissioner along with the planning department officials, conducted a surprise checkup in the 18,19, 20 divisions like Ramalingapuram, Mutyalamma Palem Gomathi Nagar, Srihari Nagar Aravinda Nagar on Friday.

Commissioner has ordered the village and ward secretaries to visit every house and inspect the tap connections, and permissions related to the construction of said houses.

The Commissioner also made planning officials to take measurements of the buildings to check whether they were constructed as per norms or not.

If they find anything wrong in the measurements, he ordered them to immediately file a charge sheet against house owners by declaring it as an illegal constriction. On this occasion commissioner has verified records related to Assessment Demand. Other officials were also presen