INS Rana and INS Jyoti arrive in Colombo for ‘SLINEX-25’

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ships INS Rana (a guided missile destroyer) and INS Jyoti (a fleet tanker) are participating in the 12th edition of Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-25) scheduled till August 18.

The SLINEX maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka, which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain in consonance with India’s policy of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

Conceptualised in 2005, ‘SLINEX’, a bilateral naval exercise has strengthened maritime cooperation between the two nations over two decades.

SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, maritime cooperation and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations. The previous edition of the SLINEX was conducted in Visakhapatnam last December.

The exercise is conducted in two phases – the harbour phase in Colombo from August 14 to 16, followed by the sea phase slated from August 17 to 18.

SLNS Gajabahu and Vijayabahu (both advanced offshore patrol vessels) will be representing the Sri Lankan Navy, while Special Forces of both the navies will also be featured in the bilateral exercise.

During the harbour phase, professional interactions, subject matter expert exchange (SMEE), sharing of best practices, cultural and social exchanges along with yoga sessions and sporting events are included. They aim to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies.

Gunnery firing serials, communication protocols, navigation, seamanship evolutions, visit board search and seizure (VBSS) and fuelling at sea form a part of the naval drills during the sea phase.