IRR pending works to be completed soon

Guntur: Prathipadu MLA B Ramanjaneyulu sought the cooperation of people to speed up inner ring road pending works. He distributed compensation to B Form holders whose structures were affected due to the Inner Ring Road phase- 3 works at Swarna Bharathi Nagar area of Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said out of 12-kms IRR, so far 9.10 kms IRR work was completed and remaining work is yet to be completed. He said if IRR work is completed, vehicles coming from Perecherla will directly go to Pedakakani via IRR without entering Guntur city. He said as soon as the coalition government came to power, steps were taken to complete the IRR pending work. He said due to IRR phase -3 works, 385 properties will be affected, out of which 340 properties were encroachments and B Forms.

He said during the first phase Rs 1.17 crore compensation was paid to the 128 B Form holders whose building structures were affected. He said compensation will be paid to the remaining affected after completion of estimation of losses by the engineering officials. Assistant city planner Rehman and TPS Satyanarayana were present.