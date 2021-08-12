ISRO chief worships Lord at Kanipakam

Chittoor: Dr K Sivan, chairman, ISRO, visited Kanipakam temple on Wednesday along with his family members.

The ISRO chief was extended a traditional welcome on his arrival at the temple, according to A Venkatesam, Executive Officer, Srivarasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple, Kanipakam.

Dr Sivan was elated over having darshan of the Lord at one of the famous temples in South India. Theertham and Prasadam was provided to the ISRO chief and his family members by the priests and temple authorities.Kanipakam temple AEO Vidyasagar Rao, superintendent Kodandapani and others were present on the occasion.