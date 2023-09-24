IT employees take out car rally in support of Chandrababu’s arrest from Hyd to Rajamahendravaram

Hyderabad : In support of the TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, they left Hyderabad in a car rally for Rajamahendravara on Sunday morning. IT employees from Gachibowli, SR Nagar, LB Nagar and other parts of the city are participating in this rally called 'Carulo Sanghibhava Yatra'. After reaching Rajamahendravaram, they will join Chandrababu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari to show solidarity.

However, the police there clarified that there is no permission for the rally of IT employees in AP. To this extent Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kantirana Tata stated that there are no permits for rallies within the district police commissionerate.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules, the police have set up several check posts in different areas including Garikapadu on the Telangana-AP border. Cars going towards Vijayawada are being checked thoroughly.