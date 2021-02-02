It is murder by government, says Nara Lokesh

Kakinada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday held the Jaganmohan Reddy government responsible for the killing of Srinivasa Reddy at Gollalagunta village in Jaggampeta mandal in East Godavari district.

Lokesh visited the village, called on the bereaved family members and took part in the funeral rites. Terming it as a 'YSRCP government murder', he said that the ruling YSRCP is not hesitating to bring the faction culture and murder politics into an otherwise peaceful East Godavari district.

Lokesh condemned the murder of the husband of the TDP supported candidate Pushpavati. Her husband Srinivasa Reddy was kidnapped recently and was killed later. This highly condemnable incident raised questions whether there was police machinery in the State at all. Stringent punishment should be given to the YSRCP leaders and the police who were responsible for this killing, he demanded.

Lokesh demanded the DGP to give answers on the issue of Srinivasa Reddy's murder. The oppressive Raja Reddy constitution is being implemented in AP now in place of the Ambedkar constitution. The police boss had thrown the law and order and the people's lives to winds only to please the Chief Minister. The police role and their negligence should be investigated in this murder.

Stating that the Chief Minister is bent on tearing down 'mangala sutras' of women, Lokesh said that this was because the ruling party is scared of facing the people in the panchayat elections. This was why they were resorting to all sorts of violence, intimidation and killings.

Lokesh said that in the last 20 months, over 19 Opposition activists were killed and false cases were slapped on over 1,350 activists.

The YSRCP leaders were shivering at the very sight of the TDP flag. The slain leader Srinivasa Reddy complained to the police but the CI did not respond. The complainant Srinivasa Reddy was called to the police station in the morning and he was found killed by the evening.

Assuring all support to the slain leader's family, Lokesh asserted that the final victory in AP would go to the Ambedkar constitution only. Jagan Reddy would have to pay for every misdeed he is committing. The Chief Minister should keep in mind that the same fate would await him as that of his father YSR, if he continued his atrocities.