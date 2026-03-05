Jagan alleges CM ignored complaint before appointing TTD chairman

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ignored a pre-election complaint against the current TTD chairman and proceeded with the appointment without ordering an inquiry.

In a post on X, Jagan said a woman had written to Naidu alleging that the individual later appointed as TTD chairman had cheated and harassed her.

“As a responsible leader, he should have ordered a probe into such serious allegations,” Jagan said, accusing the Chief Minister of compromising the sanctity of the temple administration.

Calling TTD management a “sacred responsibility,” Jagan said appointments must be based on integrity and devotion, not political considerations.

On the Tirumala laddu issue, Jagan claimed that during Naidu’s tenure, certain ghee consignments rejected by the TTD laboratory were later allowed entry under different names and used in laddu preparation, citing CBI-SIT chargesheets in support.

He also alleged that ghee procurement rates, which ranged between Rs 278–330 per kg during 2014–2024, rose to Rs 658 per kg in 2025 from a firm linked to the Heritage group, raising conflict of interest concerns. Jagan said the government must answer these allegations and ensure accountability in administering a temple worshipped by millions.