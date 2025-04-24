Jagan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Tadepalli: YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic loss of two Andhra Pradesh residents in the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The victims, Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam and Somishetti Madhusudan Rao from Kavali, were mercilessly killed by terrorists in a heinous act that targeted innocent tourists.

YS Jagan on Wednesday strongly condemned this barbaric attack, describing it as an inhuman and cowardly act that shakes the conscience of every citizen. In a resolute call to action, he urged the Central government to extend immediate support and assistance to the bereaved families, ensuring they cannot bear this tragedy alone.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, reaffirming his unwavering solidarity with them during this time of immense sorrow. YSRCP stands committed to advocating for justice and security for all citizens, stressing the need for robust measures to prevent such atrocities in the future, he added.

To protest the terrorist attack and honor the victims, Jagan called upon YSRCP leaders and cadres to organise candlelight rallies across all district headquarters in the State. He urged party ranks to unite in condemning this atrocious act and to demonstrate solidarity against terrorism. The rallies aim to send a strong message that the nation stands united against such heinous acts of violence.

Jagan called for a united stand against terrorism and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice. The YSRCP pledges to continue supporting the affected families and working towards a safer, more secure nation.