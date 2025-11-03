Jagan condemns Ramesh’s arrest

Guntur: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YSJagan Mohan Reddy issued a strong statement condemning the illegal arrest of former minister and BC leader Jogi Ramesh. He declared that Chandrababu Naidu has been fully exposed in the fake liquor scandal and is shamelessly trying to escape responsibility through lies, conspiracies, and misuse of power.

Taking to X platform, Jagan stated, “Chandrababu Naidu, you have been caught directly in the fake liquor factories case. To escape from your own wrongdoing, you have resorted to this illegal and unjust arrest of our party’s BC leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh. This is an outright illegal arrest, and I strongly condemn it.” He asserted that for the last 18- months, the government, the administration, the police machinery, and the excise system have all been under Naidu’s control. “The fake liquor that got seized was manufactured during your tenure. Those caught in this scam include individuals who contested elections on your party ticket and people who have close links with you, your son, your ministers, and your MLAs,” he said.

He added, “The fake liquor was manufactured by your people, and it was sold through your private liquor shops, your belt shops run by your workers and leaders, and your permit rooms. The production is yours, the people involved are yours, and the sales network is yours. Yet, you are falsely blaming our leaders and arresting them illegally to divert attention.” Calling the timing of the arrest extremely suspicious, YS Jagan said, “This arrest happened just one day after Jogi Ramesh filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the fake liquor case. Chandrababu Naidu garu, if you have no role in this scam and if your people are not involved, why are you scared of a CBI probe? Why do you fear an independent investigation?”