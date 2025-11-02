Jagan holds govt liable for temple stampede

Vijayawada: YSRC Ppresident Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday blamed the Andhra Pradesh government for the stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, that claimed nine lives, alleging it was the result of “gross negligence and administrative failure.”

Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using police and intelligence departments for political purposes while ignoring basic public safety. “Chandrababu is preoccupied with political vendettas and false cases instead of ensuring the safety of devotees. Now the government is trying to escape responsibility by claiming it is a private temple,” he said, questioning whether “there is any government functioning in the State at all.”

The YSRCP chief said it was the duty of the government to provide crowd management and security at all temples, whether public or private, especially during major occasions like Ekadashi. He cited other privately managed temples, including Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Devi in Proddatur, Suryanarayana Swamy near Anakapalle and Ayyappa Swamy in Dwarampudi, that draw large crowds during festivals.

“This is not the first tragedy under Chandrababu’s rule,” Jagan said, recalling earlier stampedes in Tirupati, where six devotees died during Vaikuntha Ekadashi, and Simhachalam, which claimed seven lives. “The government has not learned any lessons from those incidents.”

Jagan offered condolences to the families of the deceased and demanded the government provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to each. He praised former minister and doctor Seediri Appalaraju, who provided immediate medical assistance at the scene and helped save lives. “His swift response and humanity deserve appreciation,” Jagan added.