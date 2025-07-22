Jagan synonymous with vendetta politics, says Janardhan Reddy

Tirupati: Roads and buildings minister B C Janardhan Reddy slammed Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the ‘brand ambassador of vindictive politics,’ stating that the former CM sees everything through a lens of revenge because he himself ruled with vengeance. Speaking to the media on Monday, Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh clearly know who resorted to political vendetta in the past five years.

Referring to the demolition of Praja Vedika and Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Reddy asked whether those weren’t acts of political vengeance. “Today, law is taking its course on the wrongdoings of the past. We exposed the liquor, land, and sand scams even before elections,” he said, accusing the YSRCP of looting thousands of crores, especially in the liquor scam.

The minister said nearly Rs 4,000 crore was siphoned off under the previous regime and hinted that the investigation would soon reveal where the money went and who benefited. “If the probe proves guilt, no matter how powerful, punishment is inevitable,” he added.

Janardhan Reddy denied any personal vendetta in the ongoing probes, asserting that people voted the coalition to power for governance free of revenge politics. He criticised Jagan for predicting that the government would collapse in three years, questioning, ”Who is he to decide? People already dethroned him once. We have four more years to serve.”

Listing the coalition government’s initiatives, he mentioned the Super six schemes, increased pensions, Deepam, Thalliki Vandanam, and upcoming free bus travel for women. He also took a dig at YSRCP’s electoral downfall: ”If Jagan’s governance was great, why did they fall from 151 to 11 seats?”

On the R&B front, the minister said the department was left in shambles by YSRCP, with 25,000 km of pothole-ridden roads, which the coalition repaired with Rs 1,200 crore. The government also cleared Rs 2,500 crore in dues left by the previous regime and is preparing DPRs for new roads.

Responding to ex-MLA R K Roja’s comments, he said criticism of women is unwelcome but reminded that Roja herself had used abusive language against opposition families while in power. City MLA Arani Srinivasulu accompanied the Minister during the interaction.