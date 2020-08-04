Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to be rolled out on September 5, says Adimulapu Suresh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting at the camp office in Tadepalli on the Nadu-Nedu program in schools. The event was attended by Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other dignitaries. On this occasion, the Minister of Education Suresh said that Chief Minister Jagan today conducted a full-fledged review on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and asserted that CM Jagan today took a key decision on public schools.

He said that the schedule will be finalized for the second and third phase of Nadu-Nedu. He said that it has been decided to start Phase 2 from this month as part of which, it will be rolled out in 14,538 schools basis. We will complete 16,489 schools under Phase 3, from next June 30, Phase 3 will begin and the total program shall be completed by 2022.

"Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be held on September 5 as planned. We are all preparing for the reopening of the schools on the same day," Minister Suresh said. Meanwhile, CM Jagan examined the items provided to the students in connection with the scheme.

Minister said that all measures have been taken to ensure that students going to school have masks, books, school uniforms and bags. Test books have already reached all the districts in this regard. They will be provided to the students soon. He said all schools in the state will be started as per the covid-19 guidelines.

Suresh said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted the full-fledged review on Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka education and opined that the education department is ready in all respects with a view on the future of the students.