Jagannathota Prabhalu featured on Central Tourism website

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): The Jagannathota Ekadasa Rudras Prabhalu Festival (Prabhala Theertham) in Konaseema district was celebrated with grandeur and uniqueness on Wednesday. Recognising its 450-year historical significance, the Central Government has officially listed the festival on the Utsav website under the Ministry of Tourism.

Representatives of the Shivakeshava Youth organisation from Gangalakurru Agraharam village in Ambajipeta mandal highlighted the festival’s historical importance in a letter to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, leading to this recognition.

The breathtaking scenes of Ekadasa Rudras Prabhalu icons being paraded through the lush fields and across the Upper Kowshika Canal from Gangalakurru and Gangalakurru Agraharam villages draw lakhs of visitors annually. After a thorough review, the Ministry of Tourism included the festival on its website and added it to the list of India’s recognised celebrations.

Representatives of Shivakeshava Youth also noted that in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the festival through a letter and extended his wishes for blessings from the Ekadasa Rudras on everyone.

In January 2023, Andhra Pradesh’s tableau at the Delhi Republic Day Parade was themed around the Jagannathota Ekadasa Rudra Prabhalu, showcasing the festival’s cultural richness. The inclusion of the festival on the Central government’s website has sparked enthusiasm across Konaseema.

Residents from 11 villages involved in parading the Prabhalu have requested that the Central and State Governments officially designate it as a state festival.

During Sankranti, Konaseema villages come alive with Prabhalu celebrations. The Kothapeta constituency holds a unique position, as its festivities occur on Sankranti day itself, unlike other areas of Konaseema where they are held on Kanuma day. Several villages in Kothapeta mandal, under the supervision of temple committees, prepare Prabhalu with deities such as Ammavaru, Anjaneya Swamy, Venkateswara Swamy, and Sita Ramachandra Swamy. These Prabhalu are paraded from the Bodipalem Bridge to the government college grounds, where they are displayed.

The celebrations, which start at 2 pm, continue for 20 hours uninterrupted. A grand fireworks display is conducted at the Kothapeta government school grounds, followed by a midnight procession that lasts until morning. The festivities include street performances, cultural programmes, and Garaga dances that captivate onlookers.

To manage large crowds, the main road in Kothapeta was closed, and traffic was diverted. According to Kothapeta DSP Y Govinda Rao, a significant security arrangement was put in place with seven Circle Inspectors, 23 SIs and ASIs, 32 Head Constables, 230 police personnel, and 80 home guards. Mobile patrols under SI K Chiranjeevi were also set up to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festival.

Ekadasa Rudras- a description

On Kanuma Day the “Ekadasa Rudras” Gangalakurru Agraharam -Sri Veereswara Swamy, Gangalakurru - Sri Chenna Malleswara Swamy, Vyagreswaram - Sri Vyagreswara Swamy, K Pedapudi - Sri Menakeswara Swamy, Pulletikurru - Sri Abhinava Vyagreswara Swamy, Irusumanda - Sri Ananda Rameswara Swamy, Mukkamala - Sri Raghaveswara Swamy, Nedunuru - Sri Chenna Malleswara Swamy, Vakkalanka - Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy, Mosalapalli - Sri Madhumananta Bhogeswara Swamy, Palagummi - Sri Chenna Malleswara Swamy are carried on Prabhas which are decorated with colour papers, flowers, colour clothes, and with classical music to Jaggannathota.

The Prabhas are considered replicas of Ekadasa Rudras (11 forms of Lord Shiva) and the one from Vyagreswaram is considered chief; the Prabha from Mosalapalli is considered as host. All other Prabhulu, are raised high when the Prabha from Vyagreswaram enters Jaggannathota.

The Prabhas from Gangalakurru Agraharam-Sri Veereswara Swamy and Gangalakurru-Sri Chenna Malleswara Swamy are carried through paddy fields and finally cross the Kowsika (river) by the devotees.