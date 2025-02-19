Jagan’s Mirchi Yard Visit Defies Poll Code

Guntur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Guntur’s Mirchi Yard has sparked a controversy, with allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in force for the upcoming MLC elections.

Jagan, who usually spends four days in Bengaluru and three days in Tadepalli, has now decided to personally visit the Mirchi Yard, citing concerns over the drastic drop in chilli prices. The YSRCP had planned a protest regarding the farmers’ plight, with Jagan attending the event. However, authorities have warned that political demonstrations require prior permission under the MCC.

Officials have indicated that any violation of the election code could lead to strict action. Meanwhile, the YSRCP is arguing that the visit does not fall under the purview of the MCC, as they are neither contesting the elections nor using campaign tools such as microphones. They claim that obstructing Jagan’s visit would be unfair and politically motivated.

On the other hand, reports suggest that YSRCP leaders are pressuring the police to allow the visit without hindrance. The Election Commission’s response to this development remains to be seen.