Janasahiti Prakasam district general body meeting held

Ongole: The president of the Janasahiti Divi Kumar attended Janasahiti Prakasam district general body meeting conducted at the Mallayya Lingam Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said that a strong cultural movement is necessary to end the culture of religious fanaticism and atrocities in the country.

He urged society to evolve from the tendency of accepting the status quo in life to a level of consciousness that strives for a superior society.

Founding president of the Navyandhra Rachayitrula Sangham T Aruna expressed anguish that women are the primary victims of cultural degradation. She demanded strict prohibition of alcohol, drugs, and pornography.

She expressed hope that the Janasahiti district general body meeting would contribute to achieving such demands.

Janasahiti Prakasam district president Dr GV Krishnaiah presided over the meeting while Janasahiti general secretary B Aruna, Treasurer Shanti Kumar, district secretary Prasanna, and others were present.