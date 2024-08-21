  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Japanese students complete AI research internship at MITS

Japanese students complete AI research internship at MITS
x
Highlights

Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) recently hosted two Japanese students Suzuki Shota and Usami, from Aizu University, Japan, for a two-week research internship.

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) recently hosted two Japanese students Suzuki Shota and Usami, from Aizu University, Japan, for a two-week research internship.

Their project focused on analysing traffic conditions in key Indian cities using Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, under the mentorship of Prof Uday Kiran Raj from Aizu University.

This collaboration reflects the growing academic partnership between India and Japan. MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, along with Secretary & Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary emphasised plans to establish a dedicated research group to strengthen future joint projects with Aizu University.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X