Japanese students complete AI research internship at MITS
Highlights
Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) recently hosted two Japanese students Suzuki Shota and Usami, from Aizu University, Japan, for a two-week research internship.
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) recently hosted two Japanese students Suzuki Shota and Usami, from Aizu University, Japan, for a two-week research internship.
Their project focused on analysing traffic conditions in key Indian cities using Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, under the mentorship of Prof Uday Kiran Raj from Aizu University.
This collaboration reflects the growing academic partnership between India and Japan. MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, along with Secretary & Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary emphasised plans to establish a dedicated research group to strengthen future joint projects with Aizu University.
